7% increase in passenger traffic at Knock airport in 2016

Growth driven by four new services to Britain and first charter service from Boston

Ciarán Hancock

The managing director at Ireland West Airport, Joe Gilmore: says the record passenger numbers is “good news” for the regional economy

The managing director at Ireland West Airport, Joe Gilmore: says the record passenger numbers is “good news” for the regional economy

 

A record number of people used Ireland West Airport Knock in Co Mayo last year following a 7 per cent increase in passenger traffic. Some 734,031 people used the airport in 2016, an increase of 48,563 on the previous year.

The growth in passenger numbers was driven by four new services to Birmingham and Edinburgh with Flybe, Costa Dorada with Falcon & Thomson Holidays, and the arrival of the first charter service from Boston with Aer Lingus.

Extra capacity was also introduced on existing services from Barcelona, Bristol, Faro and Manchester. An extra 55,000 passengers used UK services to and from the airport, a 10 per cent rise on 2015. Knock airport now has routes to 23 international destinations and is served by three of Europe’s major airlines, Aer Lingus, Ryanair and Flybe.

The Co Mayo airport celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, a year when it welcomed its 10 millionth passenger, in July 2016. In addition, it received an investment by seven local authorities for an equity shareholding into the business. It also received just under €3 million in funding from the State for operational and capital purposes.

The managing director at Ireland West Airport, Joe Gilmore, said the record passenger numbers was “good news” for the regional economy in terms of tourism and job creation. In May, in partnership with Knock Shrine and Joe Walsh Tours, Knock will facilitate a historic charter to New York with Aer Lingus to see the remains of John Curry, the youngest person to witness the Knock Apparition of 1879, reinterred from the current location at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Long Island, to St Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York City.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.