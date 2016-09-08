€65m tourism attractions fund receives over 100 applications

,

About 113 grant applications have been received by Fáilte Ireland for a new €65 million capital fund for large-scale tourism attractions.

The funding proposals for the agency’s Grant Scheme for Large Tourism Projects include several walking and cycling trails, outdoor adventure facilities, heritage and historical experience centres, and upgrades of museums.

Eligible tourism projects, including new and existing facilities, can apply to the scheme, which was launched in June, for capital grants of €200,000 to €5 million from 2016 to 2020. The fund will pay out up to 100 per cent of the capital cost of approved attractions.

Applicants to the fund are being assessed on their potential to boost overseas visitor growth, create jobs, and fit into the agency’s brands, such as the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East.

It is expected the first set of awards will be made in early 2017, with another call for applications expected later this year. Shaun Quinn, the chief executive of Fáilte Ireland, said the fund received applications “from every corner of the country” and the level was higher than the agency had anticipated.

“The scheme is central to the future development of the tourism sector and will ultimately fund a number of big, bold ideas... which have the scale, impact and appeal to make Ireland a more compelling destination for overseas visitors,” he said.

Applicants must be solvent, meet European Union state aid rules and fall outside the list of ineligible businesses. The scheme specifically excludes food service and accommodation proposals, mobile apps, conference facilities, breweries and distilleries, golf courses and marinas.

The grants are open to private businesses, community groups, public sector and voluntary bodies.

The fund will only support capital expenditure, and will not make payments to cover expenses such as marketing, bank charges, land or vehicle purchases.

While the tourism industry has in the past focused heavily on the development of air access and accommodation, there has been a recognition for years in policymaking circles level of the need to incentivise the building of more tourist attractions to entertain visitors while they are here.