This is where the world’s highest-paid expats live

It pays to be an expatriate in Switzerland. Expats living in the home of UBS Group, drug maker Novartis and commodity trader Glencore earn an average salary of €178,616 a year. That’s the highest in the world and almost twice the global average, according to data published Monday by HSBC.

Switzerland also tops the bank’s expat career ranking for a second year. “Expats ranked Switzerland highly for both financial and personal well-being criteria,” said Dean Blackburn, head of HSBC Expat. “The combination of high salaries and excellent work culture has placed Switzerland at the top of the careers league table.”

It isn’t just big paychecks that make Switzerland, which also hosts the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, the best all-round destination for a career abroad. Of those surveyed by HSBC, 69 per cent said their work-life balance had improved in Switzerland and 61 per cent said the work culture was better than their home country.

Germany and Sweden ranked second and third overall, despite salaries that were at or below the global average, according to HSBC. European countries took six of the top 10 spots.

“Expats in Sweden and Germany enjoy benefits outside the financial side of work,” said Blackburn. “Germany offers the best job security for expats. Sweden, as well as topping the tables for work culture, is praised by 79 per cent of expats for its excellent work-life balance.”

Ireland is still less attractive for expats, coming in 27th place, behind France (21), the UK (22) and India (26).

Money, of course, can’t buy happiness. Previous data released by HSBC showed that while Switzerland ranks first in financial well-being for those working abroad, it ranks close to last in cultivating relationships and social life. The cost of living in Switzerland is also notoriously high, with Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung last month reporting that the price of food is 70 per cent higher than the European average, while health-care expenses are more than double.

The best employment packages -- including health benefits, accommodation allowances and trips home -- are found in Middle East countries such as Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, according to HSBC, which surveyed 26,871 expats in more than 100 countries. Hong Kong and Singapore topped the ranking for career development with 68 per cent and 62 per cent respectively of respondents agreeing that these were good places to improve their careers. Lifestyle, however, suffered for some upon moving to Asia as 30 per cent of expats in Singapore and 50 per cent in Hong Kong reported a decline in work-life balance.

Bloomberg