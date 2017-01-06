The story of my start-up: 3fe Coffee

1. Tell me about 3fe.

3fe stands for Third Floor Espresso and started life as a room in my third-floor apartment where I trained for the World Barista Championships in 2009. I finished in fourth place overall and opened my first shop on December 5th, 2009, in the lobby of the Twisted Pepper Nightclub on Abbey Street. Today we have two shops, a coffee roastery, training business, espresso machine business and a webshop which collectively employ 30 people.

2. How did the company begin?

I graduated from UCD in business and legal studies in 2005 and ended up working in investment services. It wasn’t really for me and, ironically, I got drawn back into the sort of work that kept me going through third-level education, namely restaurants and cafes. I quit my job to have a go at opening a cafe and within a year I was in the final of the World Barista Championships, so it all started from there.

3. What was the biggest challenge you have faced with starting the business?

Probably coming to terms with my own limitations. You feel duty bound to do everything yourself and be good at everything but that’s just not possible. The trick is to focus on the things you’re good at and empower people that are great at things you’re not.

4. Who do you count as your biggest influence so far with the business?

My dad, Leo, is a constant source of criticism which can be annoying but is in truth a huge help to me. His favourite lines start with the words, “You know what you should do...” but without him I wouldn’t be where I am today.

5. What do you love about your job, what are the hardest parts?

I love working with people. I was told it would be the hardest part of my job but it’s the bit I enjoy the most. The hardest part is keeping everyone happy and it’s something I probably take too personally. If people aren’t fulfilled or motivated by their work it gets me down and makes me feel like I’m failing them as a boss.

6. What advice/key tips would you give to someone starting a business?

Do something, just start. I’ve seen bad ideas executed well that turn into great businesses eventually but people get stuck on the diving board waiting for a great idea and never take the plunge.

7. What was the best and worst advice you were given starting the business?

The best advice I got was from my dad who always emphasised that business is about people and relationships so you need to be honest and trust people. The worst advice I got came from people who said you need to be cut-throat to succeed.

8. Is it possible to achieve a work-life balance being your own boss?

I think so. Business owners get drawn into the bravado of boasting about the hours they do but I decided early that I’d put more value in doing a 40-hour week and being proud of that instead. There are times when it stretches inevitably but I try to be focused, efficient and get my work done.

9. What does the future hold for 3fe?

A new roastery opens early next year followed by a new joint-venture shop shortly after. Our webshop is really growing fast and that’s a huge focus for 2017. I’d be disappointed if we don’t have another two shops by the end of next year.