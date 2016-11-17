Xsellco to double its Dublin staff as ecommerce fuels rapid growth

Ecommerce company Xsellco is to add 40 jobs at its Dublin office, doubling the company’s staff numbers.

The new roles will be across the business, from the development team and systems analysts to customer support and marketing.

The startup, which provides ecommerce solutions to customers looking to sell across multiple channels, will add the jobs by the end of 2017.

“Ecommerce is evolving and changing quite rapidly,” said chief executive Victor Corcoran. “Before, people focused on building an online brand, under a .ie or .com. Now they are focusing on different platforms, such as marketplaces etc.”

This complexity has fuelled rapid growth at the company. Xsellco was established in 2014, and by 2015 had five employees. The company was founded by technology entrepreneur Ray Nolan.

A number of recent high-profile hires, including ex-Boxever executive Frank McCracken as chief commercial officer and Storyful’s Barry Doyle as chief financial officer, were also recently announced.

Among its customers are MicksGarage.com, Littlewoods, Suzuki, Superdry and Lloyds Pharmacy. It handled more than $250 million in sales for its customers in 2015.

Expansion overseas

Although it has a number of Irish customers, the market here is small, leading the firm – like many others – to seek expansion overseas. That includes the UK, which has been problematic for other businesses, who are finding the fall in the value of sterling has hit their bottom line.

However, Mr Corcoran said the firm deliberately spread its exposure to the UK market so it would be able to absorb any impact from Brexit that may occur on its revenues. It now plans to focus its investment on Continental Europe, although Mr Nolan said the company would continue to grow in the UK.

The company also plans to expand its suite of products from its current three – currently three, help desk Fusion, repricing tool Price Manager and feedback management tool High5 – in the coming months.