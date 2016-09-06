Who are the people behind Movidius?

David Moloney, co-founder, senior vice president and chief technology officer

Moloney has worked in the semiconductor industry for more than 20 years, entering the sector shortly after qualifying with a BEng from Dublin City University in 1985.

He has a wealth of experience having worked in a variety of engineering and management roles over the year, including nearly a decade overseas where he was employed by Infineon (Siemens’ semiconductor division) in Munich for five years and for SGS-Thomson Microelectronics (STM) in Milan for a further four years.

In 1994 Moloney returned from STM to Ireland to lead the engineering team for the first product development at mobile computer chip firm Parthus Technologies where he was a key member of the management team and where he spearheaded the development of the company’s Bluetooth technology.

Parthus merged with the US-Israeli technology firm DSP Group in 2002 with Moloney leaving a short time afterwards to begin work on a PhD at TCD and to become an independent consultant for Frontier Silicon and Dublin City University.

He co-founded Movidius along with Sean Mitchell in 2005.

Moloney is inventor/co-inventor of 17 issued US patents, with additional patents pending and is the author of 10 conference and 8 journal papers.

Sean Mitchell, co-founder, senior vice president and chief operating officer

Mitchell has spent more than 25 years working in the semiconductor industry in various technical, business, marketing and general management positions. He spent five years working at Silicon & Software Systems and 10 years at Parthus Technologies. While at Parthus, Mitchell was general manager of the applications processing division and part of the management team that saw the company through its successful IPO in May 2000.

Sean worked for Silansys Technologies in Dublin from June of 2004, managing the company’s new multimedia software business until the company was purchased by Frontier Silicon where he was the director of product marketing until late 2006 when he joined Movidius.

Mitchell was awarded a Masters Degree in Management Practice from the Irish Management Institute and Trinity College Dublin in 2004. He also has a degree in Electronic Engineering and a Masters degree in Electronic Engineering, both from TCD.