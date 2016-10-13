Weblog: Anna Faris is ‘Unqualified’ but great fun

She’s foul-mouthed, funny and much smarter than any of her onscreen characters would have you believe. Actor Anna Faris hosts a weekly podcast called Unqualified which sees her and co-host/producer Sim Sarna shoot the breeze with various Hollywood celebrities before they go on to Skype members of the public with problems. It’s an interview/call-in radio show hybrid that shouldn’t work but does.

Ordinary people from across the United States ring in with relationship problems which vary from squabbling over wedding reception set-lists to coming out to conservative parents. Perhaps surprisingly, Faris and her guests are always respectful and gentle, providing advice that, while unqualified, is often right on the nose.

Added to this, she often poses insanely inappropriate hypothetical dating scenarios to her guests, eliciting interesting responses from willing participants. Her actor husband Chris Pratt also drops in from time to time. Very entertaining.

