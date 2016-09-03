Web Summit is watching you

Paddy Cosgrave outlines Big Brother benefits of collecting data on summit attendees

Watching you: Paddy Cosgrave, with Taoiseach Enda Kenny at the 2014 Web Summit in Dublin. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

Watching you: Paddy Cosgrave, with Taoiseach Enda Kenny at the 2014 Web Summit in Dublin. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

 

Paddy Cosgrave was in Dublin this week to talk to an audience of digital marketers and other techies about preparations for the upcoming Web Summit, which takes place in Lisbon in November.

Much more interesting, however, was an article Cosgrave wrote and posted on Medium. com laying out its application of mathematical theory to help it improve its conferences and the experiences of delegates.

Cosgrave has long argued that Web Summit is not just a tech conference, but a tech company in its own right. He wasn’t kidding. In his article, he outlined how it hoovers up and stores billions of individual items of data on the people who attend its event. It then uses mathematical theory to make sense of this data, and come up with suggestions such as, for example, beside whom a delegate should be seated at a Web Summit dinner.

Web Summit, he revealed, has compiled a databank on 130 million people, cogged from data some of those people supplied when interacting with its various websites and apps, and elsewhere, such as social media profiles.

“At a macro-scale, this data allows us to peer deeper into who you really are and how you fit into the world of Web Summit, in particular what dinners we should invite you to and to what tables we should assign you,” wrote Cosgrave.

“At a micro-scale, we also consider all the interactions you’ve had so far related to or at Web Summit, past or present. This can include, but is not limited to, who you’ve chatted to, whose profiles you’ve viewed, which talks you almost certainly attended or planned to attend, who messaged you, who viewed your profile, location information, the hotel you are staying at, your activity on all of our emails ever, and almost every other data point you create through Web Summit or leave a trace of on the public web.”

This is similar to the technology and algorithims used by the likes of Google to target ads or Facebook to suggest who you should be “friends” with.

Big brother, eat your heart out.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.