Web Summit: CurrencyFair raises €8m in funding

Irish-based fintech firm CurrencyFair has raised €8 million in funding and and reshuffled its executive team.

The peer-to-peer currency exchange firm has appointed former Tribtech chief executive Paul Byrne as its new chief executive, with former Fenergo leader Ruth Fletcher taking over the role of chief financial officer. Founder Brett Meyers is to become chief strategy officer, while Sylvie McDermott, formerly of Betfair, is the company’s new chief product officer.

“There is a huge opportunity for our unique service in a global market for both consumers and SMEs, and we are primed to take advantage of that,” Mr Meyers said.

CurrencyFair is poised to accelerate its global growth, having appointed a new chief marketing officer earlier this year.

The funding comes following the raising of €8 million in March this year and €10 million in 2015.