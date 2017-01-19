Web Log: YouTube monetises live streams with Super Chat

Fans watching live streams of their favourite YouTubers now have a way to get noticed by their idols while supporting them. Super Chat is a new feature allowing anyone to buy a highlighted message that stays pinned in the ticker below the live stream for a set period of time, in turn making money for the YouTube creator.

Similar to the Cheering feature on streaming gamer site Twitch, a Super Chat stands out because it is highlighted in a different colour to the rest of the live chat stream, remaining on top depending on how much is spent.

It replaces Fan Funding, a tool launched by YouTube in 2014 to allow viewers to make voluntary payments to support creators directly but which never panned out. Purchases through iOS are not yet supported and Super Chats cannot currently be bought in Ireland.

https://youtube.googleblog.com/2017/01/can-we-chat-hello-super-chat.html