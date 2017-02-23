Web Log: Unheard Voices shines light on niche TED talks

The shiniest ideas by the highest profile speakers are usually the TED talks that get watched and shared most across the web; we’ve all seen those talks by tech superstars like Google’s Sergey Brin, rock stars including Bono, big-time movie-makers like JJ Abrams and plenty of Nobel Prize winners.

It is easy to neglect the thousands of other speakers who have graced its stages since 1984.

Unheard Voices is a new daily TED newsletter designed to showcase talks from “someone you’ve (probably) never heard of, on a topic you didn’t know you cared about – personally recommended by a TED speaker or community member”.

This email newsletter begins with a recommendation to watch Let’s Talk Crap, a 14-minute video all about the importance of human excrement.

In this 2013 talk, journalist Rose George tells the audience that the one thing most of us take for granted – a toilet – is something that 2.5 billion people around the globe have no access to.

http://www.ted.com/talks/rose_george_let_s_talk_crap_seriously