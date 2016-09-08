Web Log: Boomerang Respondable grades emails for readability

The Boomerang Gmail and Outlook plug-in is great for scheduling emails and automatic follow-ups when folks forget to respond. It has now evolved into an AI email assistant that helps with writing more efficient messages.

Using big data techniques, the Boomerang team analysed millions of emails and found that those messages receiving responses had common characteristics in terms of word count, subject length and reading level.

The most interesting finding is that emails written at the reading comprehension level of the average eight to nine-year-old are more successful in receiving responses than those written at college level; concise emails with shorter words and snappier subject lines work best so simplicity is key.

Boomerang Respondable assesses your email in real time, making suggestions as you write. A click of the Respondable icon shows how likely it is that an email will receive a response while grading it for reading level, length and word count.

