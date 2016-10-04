Vodafone Ireland to hire 60 technology specialists

Vodafone Ireland is to create an additional 60 technical roles over the next 12 to 18 months on the back of a surge in demand for its products and services.

The company, which has made a significnat investment in its IT infrastructure and customer management platforms in recent years, currently employs about 2,000 people, with a customer base of 2.3 million.

Vodafone said it creating a number of senior and specialists roles in areas such as IT architecture, digital product managment, UX and design, demand managment, agile techniques, test automation and JavaScript development.

“Technology is rapidly advancing and technology- rich services and solutions have become an essential part of our customers everyday needs. In order to maintain our leadership position and deliver a world-class telecoms infrastructure and a superior product for our customers, we must continue to invest in technology, our digital platforms and in our people,” said Vodafone’s chief technology officer Madalina Suceveanu.

Last August, Vodafone announced a €7 million investment to provide new data centre services for its business and public sector customers in Ireland, as part of the expansion of its cloud and hosting business across Europe.

The new services, which were introduced in October, include everything from co-location, managed hosting, private cloud and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

The jobs announcement comes after Vodafone last year created 200 jobs as part of a €60 million investment in a new European sales centre in Carrickmines, Dublin.