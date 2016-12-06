Users of Virgin Media broadband suffer break in service

An unknown number of Virgin Media broadband customers were experiencing breaks in their service on Tuesday night.

The extent of the problem, and its cause, were being investigated by the company which said “a fix is currently under way”.

Virgin Media B/B down. TV still works. It's like when the electricity is cut but you can make animal shadows on the wall #virginmediaIreland — Danny McElhinney (@DannyMcElhinney) December 6, 2016

Users took to Twitter to assess what had happened.

“Just spent the past half hour thinking my laptop was finally kicking the bucket but no, Virgin Media broadband is down all over south Dub,” said one.

“Broadband out again in Ranelagh. Story lads?” asked another.

A spokeswoman said the situation was under investigation and would be updated.