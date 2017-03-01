US tech firm Mobile Technologies Inc to create 150 jobs in Drogheda

US technology firm Mobile Technologies Inc (MTI) is to establish a European contact centre in Drogheda, creating 150 new jobs over three years.

The company, which specialises in mobile device display, said it choose Ireland because of its “talented technology savvy workforce”, attractive business environment and membership of the EU.

It said recruitment was already under way for a variety of technology-based roles.

Attending the announcement, Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: “This is a great announcement by Mobile Technologies Inc, bringing 150 high skilled jobs to Drogheda.”

“Driving investment into Regional locations is a key focus for me. This investment will be of considerable benefit to Drogheda and the Border region, providing a significant boost to employment and benefitting the economy of the town and region,” she said.

President and chief executive of Mobile Technologies Inc, Chris Remy, praised the IDA in assisting MTI with this decision.

“Whether helping MTI navigate local business requirements, selecting the town of Drogheda for our office location, or introducing us to their trusted partners and vendors - the IDA has been an incredible resource,” he said.

IDA boss Martin Shanahan said the jobs would have a positive knock on effect on the wider region and promote Drogheda as an ideal location for conducting international business.