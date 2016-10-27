US hedge fund seeks Eir voting control as rival York exits

Eir’s biggest shareholder, Anchorage Capital, is understood to be in talks to acquire part of rival US hedge fund York Capital’s almost 10 per cent stake in the phone group, which could tip its voting rights above the 50 per cent level.

A deal would mean that Eir, formerly Eircom, will effectively have had eight controlling shareholders in the past 18 years.

York Capital, which accumulated its stake after Eir creditors seized control of the group as part of a restructuring of its debt mountain in 2012, is seeking to exit its investment, according to sources.

This will likely see Anchorage, which owns 36.4 per cent of Eir’s equity but higher voting percentage, believed to be between 45 per cent and 49 per cent, take a controlling interest in the phone group.

It is also possible that Eir’s other major shareholders, Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and hedge fund Davidson Kempner, may increase their equity stake as York exits. GIC currently owns 16.3 per cent of the equity, with Davidson Kempner, 11.8 per cent.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said in a statement on its website on Wednesday that it has been notified of a proposed acquisition by Anchorage of “sole control of Eircom”, prompting initial speculation that it was making an outright bid for the group.

Debt restructuring

The former state-owned phone group incurred €4.1 billion of debt through five changes in control in 13 years, before it filed the State’s biggest examinership case in 2012. This resulted in its most senior lenders, led by Blackstone, seizing control of the company as €1.8 billion of its borrowings were written off.

Blackstone sold its interest to Anchorage last year.

A deal involving York Capital selling its stake would further concentrate the equity ownership of Eir, as it and the other three main shareholders currently own almost 75 per cent of the equity. Their voting position, however, is higher.

GIC took its 16.3 per cent stake in Eir in June from a group of investors, largely hedge funds, that converted debt into equity in 2012 at the time of the restructuring. It paid €232 a share at the time, valuing the company at between € 3.3 billion and €3.5 billion.

In a trading update last July, the company said its sales grew by an estimated “low single digit” per cent in the three months to the end of June, compared to the same period last year – the fifth consecutive quarter of growth following years of decline.

The company had planned to float on the stockmarket in 2014, but had to pull the plan late in the day.