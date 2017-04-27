UrbanX takes your bike from manual to electric in 60 seconds

UrbanX

From $299 (€275)

Have you ever toyed with the idea of an electric bike? Maybe you already own a decent bike and don’t want to spend more money, or perhaps it’s just a passing fancy that you think you might like, but you aren’t sure about? Regardless of the reasons, there is now a way that you can do it without having to invest in a new bike: UrbanX. The Kickstarter campaign allows you to convert your regular bike to an electric one by simply replacing the front wheel. It has a 30-mile range, a top speed of 20 miles per hour and it doesn’t look weird. The idea is that, with six different sizes, you can fit it to the majority of regular bikes on the market, and it’s more affordable than a fully electric bike. More affordable doesn’t mean cheap though; prices start from $299, rising according to the size of the motor and so on.

