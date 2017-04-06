Urban Armor Gear sees phone protection get rugged

Does your phone case have to be dull and chunky to be any good? Of course not. Urban Armor Gear has made phone protection that looks a little bit different to the rest. The Plasma Series is a simple case – pull on and pull off, which beats wrestling with multiple layers – and is both rugged and still lightweight.

It comes with some big promises, such as military grade drop protection, which we naturally assumed meant you can drop it off the top of a tank and it will survive, but actually means you can drop it from a height of about four feet 26 times without sustaining any damage.

There is extra protection around the usual delicate areas – bumpers on the corners that will stop that horrible moment of impact that you know is going to end in an expensive repair bill, impact protection around the camera – and a bit of extra shielding that means the screen won’t be landing directly on the ground should you drop it.

The only thing it doesn’t do is screen protection for scratches. For that, you’ll have to shell out on a separate screen shield.

urbanarmorgear.com, €25