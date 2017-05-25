Urban Armor Gear offers lightweight protection case for iPads

Urban Armor Gear has a decent line of rugged cases for your smartphone, but the company has also set its sights on your tablets too.

The Metropolis series of cases proves that good protection doesn’t need to add a massive amount of weight to your device.

Not only is the iPad version lightweight, but it has been drop tested, claims to have military standard protection and will even work as a smart cover, so the iPad locks when you close the case.

There’s an adjustable stand built into the case too, so you can use it when watching movies and TV shows.

Despite the rugged looks, the case is tactile, with a rubbery feel to it, so it’s unlikely that you’ll lose your grip.

urbanarmorgear.com, $60.