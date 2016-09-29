UCD spinout OxyMem wins European biotech award

UCD spin-out OxyMem has named the EuropaBio 2016 Most Innovative European Biotech SME.

The industrial biotech award, which comes with a €10,000 prize, was awadred for OxyMem’s technology aimed at reducing costs for wastewater treatment.

OxyMem’s technology uses hollow fibre, gas permeable membranes to deliver oxygen directly to micro-organisms in water, which break down the pollutants. That means less energy is required and also lowers costs.

Chief executive Wayne Byrne said the company was “incredibly flattered” to receive the award. More than 40 companies from 13 countries applied for the EuropaBio Awards, with seven were shortlisted to compete across the healthcare, industrial and agricultural biotechnology categories.

OxyMem was co-founded in 2013 by Prof Eoin Casey and Dr Eoin Syron as a spinout from UCD’s school of chemical and bioprocess engineering.