Two tech-focused firms to create at least 150 jobs in Ireland

US technology firm Pitney Bowes is to create 100 new jobs in Dublin over the next three years as part of a plan to open a new operations centre in the capital.

The new centre will house a three-year multi-million euro R&D project focused on developing a next generation e-commerce and payments platform.

Connecticut-headquartered Pitney Bowes currently operates a global ecommerce centre in FitzWilliam Square, where the new initiative will also be located.

The company said the new roles will be in the areas of technical support, customer support and ecommerce.

Established in 1920, Pitney Bowes is one of the world’s biggest providers of integrated mail and document management systems, services and solutions.

“Dublin’s rich mix of client services talent and language skills, combined with the excellent support that we’ve received from IDA Ireland make it a great place for us to locate our client support operation as well as our innovation team,” said Audrey Lynch, director of client operations for Europe.

Double workforce

Separately, Irish-based travel technology specialist OpenJaw Technologies is to create at least 50 jobs in Ireland as part of a wider plan to almost double its global workforce to 450 people over the next three years.

Established in 2002, the Dublin-headquartered firm was acquired by the Canadian tech company GuestLogix for $41.2 million (€36.8 million) in late 2014 before being resold to China’s Travel Sky Technology for an undisclosed sum a year ago.

OpenJaw provides online retail solutions to more than 40 of the world’s leading travel brands including Avis, British Airways, Cathay Pacific and Iberia.

The company, which processes an annual gross transaction value of $2 billion via its platform, is based in Dublin with regional offices in Galway, Krakow, Madrid and Hong Kong.

Since its acquisition by Travel Sky, a move which gave the company proprietary access to the Chinese market, OpenJaw has been focused on growing market share in the country with plans to open a major R&D centre in Dalian net month.

“Our intention to expand our workforce globally is directly linked to the tremendous growth we are experiencing in Asia, especially in the domestic Chinese market,” said Kieron Branagan, OpenJaw’s chief executive.

The company said at least 50 of the new planned jobs will be in Dublin and Galway.

Mr Branagan said OpenJaw is looking for a wide range of talent including travel tech specialists and software engineers.