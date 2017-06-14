Two new Dublin co-working hubs for start-ups announced

It wasn’t that long ago that start-ups were starved for office space in Ireland with few options outside of the long-established Fumbally Exchange in Dublin.

A whole swathe of co-working hubs such as the Tara Building have opened up in recent months, though, and joining their ranks this week are two more.

Dublin Business Innovation Centre (Dublin BIC), a public-private business support organisation, has announced plans to establish a new start-up hub and co-working facility on the first and second floor of 61 Dawson Street.

Space@DublinBIC, which has capacity for more than 200 people, promises an affordable office solution for budding entrepreneurs, freelances and start-ups.

Reflecting the shortage of office space in Dublin city centre, 20 private offices in Space@DublinBIC have already been pre-sold to companies including RecommenderX, Black Shamrock, Travel Tech Labs, Swiftqueue and Travelling Languages. Co-working space and dedicated hot desks are now available to businesses and individuals.

Hot desks

Space@DublinBIC offers clients a dedicated desk for €375 a month or a hot desk for €200 a month. A five-day hot-desk pass can be secured for €59. Space will also accommodate those outside Dublin with flexible packages. Companies and entrepreneurs will have access to 1Gb wifi, an on-site cafe, storage facilities and meeting rooms. The base will also offer a range of programmes and events to help growing businesses scale.

“By choosing to locate themselves in Space, start-ups and scale-ups will not only benefit from being immersed in a hub of entrepreneurship, but they will also be surrounded by the supports they need to ensure their company is a success,” said Michael Culligan, chief executive of Dublin BIC.

Separately, London co-working provider Huckletree is also opening a shared workspace in Dublin.

Huckletree, which closed a £2.4 million series A round to fund the expansion of its co-working community in late 2015, is co-led by Irishman Andrew Lynch.

The company, which has three co-working spaces in London, is opening up a new hub on Dublin’s Pearse Street that will be open to 400 members.

Alongside private studios, dedicated desks and hot desks, the 2,800sq m (30,000sq ft) site includes an events space.

“Our goal is to create an epicentre for entrepreneurial talent in the heart of Dublin,” said Mr Lynch.