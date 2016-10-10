Twitter shares fall as potential buyers lose interest

Twitter shares fell as much as 7.3 per cent in Frankfurt trading on Monday morning after potential bidders to buy the company were said over the weekend to have lost interest in making offers.

Twitter was down 4.9 per cent to €16.84 by 11am in Frankfurt. The shares closed at €21.87 on October 5th after companies including Alphabet’s Google, Salesforce. com and Walt Disney weighed acquiring the social-media company.

San Francisco-based Twitter had pursued a sale amid difficulty significantly boosting users or advertisers.

Its board had hired Goldman Sachs and Allen and Co to pursue a sale in September.

Now its suitors are unlikely to make a bid amid pressure from their investors, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Twitter on its primary New York listing fell on Friday, the last day of US trading, by less than 1 per cent to $19.85 and are down 36 per cent in the past year.