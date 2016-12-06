Top Tweets: Apple Tax, the Rising and Repeal the 8th

The general election, the Easter Rising commemorations, the Apple tax controversy and the Repeal the Eighth movement were among the top trending topics on Twitter in Ireland this year.

Other general topics that were tweeted widely locally in 2016 included the Electric Picnic and the Leaving Cert, according to new data from Olytico, a social media monitoring and analytics firm.

Sport also dominated, with #COYBIG, #EURO2016, #RIO2016 and #GAA among the most popular hashtags.

In terms of sporting personalities, footballer Robbie Brady and UFC fighter Conor McGregor were prominent, while OCI president Pat Hickey received a lot of attention on Twitter following his arrest in Brazil in the summer.

Donald Trump was the most tweeted about individual in 2016, a year in which we said goodbye to many of our favourite performers, including David Bowie and Prince, who along with boxer Muhammad Ali, were in the top 10 trending people in Ireland.

Not surprisingly, #Trump was also one of the most popular hashtags worldwide, along with #Rio2016, #PokemonGo, #Brexit, #PrayforNice and #BlackLivesMatter.

The Late Late Show continued to be one of the most tweeted about television shows in Ireland in 2016, a year in which the Game of Thrones, The X Factor, Eurovision, the Rose of Tralee and the general election leaders debate dominated.