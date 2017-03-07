Thousands of Vodafone customers hit by service disruption

Thousands of Vodafone customers experienced disruption with their service for a brief time earlier today after a power cut in Dublin city centre hit the company’s network.

Customers took to Twitter to complain about problems with their broadband and mobile services.

The problem started shortly before 1pm, affecting customers signed up to Vodafone’s fixed services in parts of Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Kerry , Cork and Meath. In a statement, the company confirmed the issue, and said Dublin city centre-based mobile customers had also been affected for about half an hour.

“The fault was identified and full services to customers have been restored,” a spokeswoman for the company said. “We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”