The Wolfe gives your laptop graphics some bite

From $449

Laptops may be convenient, but sometimes you need a bit of extra power that you had not planned on.

Or perhaps your laptop is a few years old and could do with a bit of an upgrade in the graphics department.

If you plan on using your laptop for heavy computer design, high-end gaming or virtual reality applications, the Wolfe could be an inexpensive way to upgrade things.

It’s essentially a graphics processing unit that you can hook up to your laptop to speed up everything from CAD to hardware accelerated programming.

Its makers claim it gives you desktop-level performance from your laptop – big claims that it can hopefully live up to.

Kickstarter.com