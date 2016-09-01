The Wolfe gives your laptop graphics some bite
Tech Tools: External graphics processing unit gives ‘desktop-level performance’ from your laptop
The Wolfe: from $449
Laptops may be convenient, but sometimes you need a bit of extra power that you had not planned on.
Or perhaps your laptop is a few years old and could do with a bit of an upgrade in the graphics department.
If you plan on using your laptop for heavy computer design, high-end gaming or virtual reality applications, the Wolfe could be an inexpensive way to upgrade things.
It’s essentially a graphics processing unit that you can hook up to your laptop to speed up everything from CAD to hardware accelerated programming.
Its makers claim it gives you desktop-level performance from your laptop – big claims that it can hopefully live up to.