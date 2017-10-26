The future of tech is female, but toxic culture must end first
Number of women starting companies is on the rise, though funding hurdles persist
Many of the impressive female-founded firms born of late have blossomed on the back of increased funding and scaling support from organisations such as Enterprise Ireland.
First, the good news. As research covered elsewhere in our business section reveals, the number of female-founded technology start-ups in Ireland is on the rise. What’s more, such companies tend to be well-funded, adept at creating employment and spread across virtually all industry segments.