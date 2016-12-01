Tenderscout scoops top prize in Eir Spider awards

Online service Tenderscout has taken the top prize at this year’s Eir Spider awards.

The company, which helps SMEs win tenders and the chance of securing contracts, was awarded the Eir Spider Grand Prix, was founded in 2010 by chief executive Tony Corrigan. The company is now targetting €35million within five years.

Among the other recipients were Jules Coleman,w ith the Hassle. com founder picking up the Internet Hero award.

Lovin Group picked up an award for Best in News Publishing and Entertainment, with Littlewoods scooping the Best in eRetail title.

The Dublin Well-Woman Clinic won the Charity/Not For Profit Sector.

This year marks the 21st Eir Spider Awards, with the digital awards founded in 1996.

“Eir Business has been spearheading the Spider Awards for decades and we continue to be astounded with the standard and level of entries and this year is no exception,” said Lisa Kelly, Head of Marketing, eir Business and Chairperson for the Eir Spider Awards judging panel. “We are delighted to be awarding such innovative and interesting businesses both start-ups and more established businesses.”