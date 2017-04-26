Tenable to create 100 jobs in Dublin as it opens new office

US cybersecurity firm Tenable is to create 100 jobs in Ireland as it officially opens its new international headquarters in the Dublin Docklands.

The Maryland-headquartered software company, which was founded in 2002, has more than one million users and over 21,000 customers worldwide, including the US Department of Defense.

Tenable, whose flagship products include SecurityCenter and Nessus, helps companies prioritise cybersecurity threats and reduce exposure and loss.

The privately held software company raised $250 million (€229 million) in a Series B funding round in late 2015 with investors including Insight Venture Partners and Accel. This is a record sum for a cybersecurity firm. Accel previously invested $50 million in the firm in a 2012 Series A round.

Tenable recently appointed Dell’s former cybersecurity head Amit Yoran as its chief executive and chairman.

The Dublin office opening comes on the heels of record results for the company, which increased its EMEA headcount by 76 per cent in 2016.

“Tenable is a fast-paced, innovative security company, so it’s only natural we chose Dublin, a city known around the world for its tech talent, as the home of our first international headquarters,” said Mr Yoran.