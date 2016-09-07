Telecoms firm Eir backs inaugural Dublin Tech Summit

Eir has lent its backing to the inaugural Dublin Tech Summit, which takes place next February.

The telecoms firm announced today it would be a founding partner in the venture, which is aiming to fill the void left by Paddy Cosgrave’s Web Summit.

The summit, which is being organised by former Accenture consultant Ben English, already has representatives from Uber, MongoDB and Adblock lined up to speak.

It is hoping to attract up to 10,000 attendees for two-day event, which takes place at Dublin’s Convention Centre.

Managing director of Eir Business Bill Archer said Ireland has developed an international reputation in technology and it was important that this was maintained.

“Dublin Tech Summit has the potential to shape technology across the world and showcase Dublin as a global technology hub and we are really excited to be part of it,” he said.

Mr English said Eir was a natural partner for the summit.

“We are delighted to be working with such a dynamic and expert organisation who match our passion for increasing business connectivity by offering the best of technological advances in an industry that is rapidly changing,” he said.