Tech Tools: Tinitell is a wearable phone for children

The age at which children are getting smartphones appears to be getting younger and younger.

The main reasoning behind it often seems to be that parents want to be able to contact their child in an emergency, or give them a way to phone home if they find themselves in a bad situation.

One solution may be the Tinitell. This watch works as both a phone and a way to locate your child, with the ability to make and receive calls to specific numbers and built-in GPS to keep an eye on location.

It’s all built into the rugged, child-friendly watch on their wrist.

Tinitell.com, €149