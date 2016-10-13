Tech Tools review: Xbox One S

The Xbox One, when it was released back in 2013, caused a bit of a divide. While some liked the simple looks of the device, others saw it as a bit of a misfire. One review described it as “no looker” that was prone to picking up fingerprints and other grot; more than one described it as “boxy”. Add in a power brick that took up a good chunk of your living room space and the Xbox One was a bit of a space hog.

Three years later, the Xbox One S is here, and it’s an altogether more sleek affair. The updated console is 40 per cent smaller than its sibling, and best of all, the power supply is built in. That should free up some space in your home entertainment set up.

The case design has also been rethought. Say goodbye to the glossy black plastic; in its place in a matte effect casing. The review version supplied here was Gears of War themed.

It’s not just about the looks, though that is a big selling point for the Xbox One S. The new console has 4K upscaling for games – not native 4K – and Ultra HD support for Bluray 4K discs. It will also support 4K streaming from online video services such as Netflix.

But what does that mean for game? The console will take the 1080p high definition resolution that the games are made in and use some fancy software tricks to make it look closer to Ultra HD, which is roughly four times the resolution of the current HD standard. It’s not really 4K, but you might fool your TV into thinking it is.

This may be a moot point though; Ultra HD TVs are being sold but the standard is still very much in its infancy. Most people don’t have 4K compatible TVs just yet, so this feature will be lost on them.

If you do have a compatible TV though, it’s a cheap way to get a 4K DVD player into your home.

The new console is also HDR compatible, which is a new standard for TV that has this year’s CES buzzing. Basically it means the blacks on your TV picture will be blacker, the colours richer but more natural, the whites brighter.

The dedicated Kinect port is gone, and the USB port has been moved to the side of the device – far more easily accessed. The 2TB console also comes with a stand that will allow you store the console on its side.

On the inside, the new Xbox is essentially the same as the old, although there has been talk that developers now have access to more processing power than before. It will do everything that the old Xbox One did, including the backwards compatibility with games, it will just do it in a neater package. That’s not to be sniffed at.

The only problem though is Project Scorpio. That is Microsoft’s new Xbox console that’s expected to land next year, and will have full 4K support for games while opening up the way for virtual reality on the console.

Will people put their hand in their pocket for the S knowing that a more powerful console is coming in a year’s time? If you don’t have an Xbox One and really want one, the Xbox One S is a good place to start. If you already have an Xbox One and want to upgrade, hold on until next year and wait for project Scorpio to make its appearance. There’s nothing compelling that makes the Xbox One S a must-have upgrade if you’ve already made the leap, unless you want a UHD player in your home cinema set up.

The good

The slimmed down Xbox One S is a far sleeker affair than its older sibling, and we applaud that. The support for 4K movies and HDR is also a bonus, and it’s a cheap Ultra HD player.

The not so good

With Project Scorpio nipping at its heels, the Xbox One S isn’t necessarily a must-have upgrade. Scorpio will be more powerful and support 4K gaming - worth hanging on for if you only have the cash for one big console purchase in the next couple of years.

The rest

The controller has also been tweaked, making it easier to use and keep hold of. The Xbox One S doesn’t come with Kinect, but it will support voice commands through a headset plugged into the controller and Cortana.

Verdict

HHHH

This isn’t a must-have upgrade, but if you are new to the Xbox One, it certainly removes some of the worst bits about the Xbox One and improves it with a few good feature add-ons.