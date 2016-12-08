Tech Tools: Microsoft’s Studio PC is taking on the iMac

When Microsoft started making its own hardware, starting with the Surface, people were sceptical. But four product generations later, the Surface is still hanging around. Then came the Surface Book to satisfy those who wanted something a bit more powerful. Now there’s a desktop all-in-one: the Microsoft Studio PC. It’s a 28-inch PC that stuffs all the components into the base.

If you’re thinking iMac, you’re on the right track. There is one important difference though – the Studio is designed to be used either standing up or lying flat on the desk, like a drawing surface. The idea is that it appeals to more creative types. On the power side of things, the Surface Studio comes with a Core i5 or i7 chip and 32GB of RAM. There’s no word on Irish pricing just yet, but the starting point for the US is $3,000 (€2,800).

microsoft.com