Tech Tools: Fitbit Charge 2 gets smarter tracker and new features

Fitbit Charge 2

Fitness trackers are now part of many people’s tech wardrobe. One of the biggest names in wearable activity trackers, Fitbit, has just unveiled two new products, one of which is the Charge 2.

The follow-up to the Charge band sticks with many of the same features that made its predecessor the company’s most popular band: heart rate monitoring, automatic activity and sleep tracking, and an affordable price. But it’s also tweaked a few things.

The tracker itself is smaller for a start, and Fitbit has added guided breathing exercises to help you relax. It also uses the app to measure users’ cardio fitness, which gives you a score based on your fitness level, age and gender.

The bands are swappable too, which means you will be able to accessorise according to the occasion. Silicon bands for workouts, leather bands for work; you get the idea.

Fitbit.com