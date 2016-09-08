Tech Tools: Dyson brings air purifying to Hot+Cool fan

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link

Earlier this year Dyson released a connected fan, the Dyson Pure Cool Link, that also doubled as an air purifier.

But you may have wondered – rightly – what people in Ireland would do with a fan when the country is, for most of the year, a bit damp, windy and cold already.

Even if that fan removed tiny particles of pollutants and allergens from your home atmosphere.

The company has answered that with a version that links in the Hot +Cool, Dyson’s heater and fan in one.

The Pure Hot+Cool Link takes all the good things about Dyson’s fan heater – heats the room evenly when you need it, automatically shuts off if it’s knocked over, and will double up as a cooling fan on the odd occasion Irish weather warrants it – while also purifying the air in your room.

You can keep an eye on the air quality in your room through the Dyson Link app too. At almost €600 though, it’s a pricey investment.

Dyson.ie