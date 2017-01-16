Tech Mahindra to create 150 new jobs with centre of excellence

Indian tech company Tech Mahindra is to create 150 new jobs after it opened a new centre of excellence in Dublin.

The centre, to be operational in the first quarter of 2017, will be central to the company’s operations in the Republic and will focus on emerging technologies such as robotics and automation, business analytics, cloud infrastructure and digital services.

The new centre will employ around 150 engineers over the next three years.

Tech Mahindra, one of the top five Indian IT services companies, has been serving Irish customers since its inception, across segments such as telecom, energy and utilities, banking, financial services and insurance, and pharmaceutical.

Tech Mahindra chief executive CP Gurnani said the investment was “a testimony of our long-term business commitment” in the Republic, and its mission “to promote and support local talent” in science and technology.

“The opening of the centre of excellence at Dublin will not only enable us to better serve customers in Ireland and beyond, it also builds on the strong partnerships we have already established in the region by working with local organisations, academic institutions and the Government,” he said.

‘Key development location’

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the new centre would become a “key development location” within Tech Mahindra’s global network.

“The investment follows a growing trend from Indian IT Services companies to invest in higher value-adding activities in Ireland,” he said. “IDA will continue in its efforts to win more business from Indian firms in the coming months.”

Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor said she was “delighted” with the opening of the new centre.

“We already have a strong footprint of ICT companies in the greater Dublin area and we are very keen to expand that by attracting a wider range of specialist IT companies,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tech Mahindra’s decision to locate its European centre of excellence in Ireland, to develop new technologies here and to create 150 high-quality jobs, is very good news indeed.

“We have the IT skills available to enable the company to grow and to embed their operations in Ireland, and their arrival is a great vote of confidence in what we have to offer.”