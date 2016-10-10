Tech firm Trusource announces 134 jobs for Limerick

Trusource Labs is to create 134 jobs in Limerick, the US based technical support services firm announced on Monday.

A further 20 jobs were separately announced by Cork-based firm Wisetek.

Trusource Labs, which services the tech sector and provides support for companies using Apple devices, said will open an international operations centre in the county with jobs coming on stream over a three year period.

Based in Austin, Texas, Trusource delivers innovative solutions for connected devices and business critical software.

Its services focus on minimising the need for customers to phone for technical support, including working with companies and engineers when products are at beta stage.

The IDA said the delivery of 134 would have a strong regional impact on Limerick and would provide a valuable reference case for attracting similar high growth technology companies to the area.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor said of the announcement: “These are exactly the kind of high quality technical jobs that we seek to attract and it is a strong vote of confidence for Ireland and the Irish workforce that Trusource Labs has decided to establish its international operations centre here.”

Trusource Labs employs over 600 people in the US and is a member of the Apple Consultants Network.

Meanwhile, Cork-based Wisetek, a global provider of secure data-elimination and IT recycling services to the world’s leading IT companies, announced the opening of its first secure operations facility in Dublin. Twenty new jobs will be created in both Dublin and Cork.

Located beside the M50 in West Dublin, its new operation will provide the entire range of Wisetek services.