Tamagotchi that’s actually useful and won’t break your heart

Tamagotchi charger

€42

Remember the tamagotchi? The small digital pet was yours to love and care for, feeding it and keeping it clean, before it inevitably bit the dust and destroyed your innocent childhood ambitions of raising it to digital adulthood. Then once the batteries wasted, it was chucked in the back of a drawer, never to be seen again. Now there’s a version that’s actually useful – a tamagotchi-inspired battery pack for your portable electronics. It comes with a 2600 mAh battery, so you should get a full charge at least out of it, depending on the size of your smartphone battery. Basically, it’s a tamagotchi that’s useful instead of slowly destroying your soul.

firebox.com