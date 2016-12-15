Star Wars Battle Quads: drones sold as collectors’ items

Tech Tools: without a camera, these drones are designed for a love of flying and battling

Ciara O'Brien
 

Drones are great fun, once you stop crashing them into things. But Propel’s new line of drones could yet beat them all.

Five words: Star Wars laser battle drones. The line includes tie fighters, x-wings, speed bikes and – naturally – the Millennium Falcon. The latter isn’t on sale until after Christmas though.

The drones (€305)have three speed settings and can hit speeds of up to 35mph in under three seconds. Want to throw out a few fancy tricks? You can pull off aerial manoeuvres at the touch of a button.

These are purely for the love of flying – and battling – though, as there is not built-in camera.

As well as being great fun, these are sold as collectors’ items. They’re numbered and hand painted. They come in a handcrafted box. But it’s unlikely that – for most users, at least – they’ll stay in that pristine box.

