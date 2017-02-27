Sony unveils Xperia XZ Premium smartphone

Sony has become the latest mobile manufacturer to unveil a smartphone, the Xperia XZ Premium, which was launched at the Mobile World Congress on Monday.

As the largest annual global gathering for the mobile industry got under way in Barcelona, Sony followed on the heels of rivals such as Huawei and LG in announcing the successor to the Xperia Z5 Premium, which launched in 2015.

The new flagship smartphone, which comes with a high-end 4K HDR display on its 5.5in screen, also offers a super-slow-motion video capture.

Sony has also announced a new partnership with Amazon Prime for 4K HDR content for users.

The Xperia XZ Premium boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, making it one of the first smartphones capable of “Gigabit Class LTE”, offering download speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Xperia XZ Premium will be available in luminous chrome and deep-sea black colours from April.

The Mobile World Congress, which was established in 1987, drew nearly 101,000 visitors from 204 countries in 2016, representing more than 2,200 companies. The event’s organiser, GSMA, is expecting a record attendance at this year’s event.

The gathering is usually a launch platform for the year’s hottest smartphones, tablets and other connected devices. Yesterday, Huawei, LG and Blackberry were among the mobile manufacturers showing off their latest products.

Nokia also made a welcome return with a new 3310, a much-loved device that was the world’s most popular phone back in 2000. The new model, which is being sold under licence by the Finnish start-up HMD Global, has bigger screens and 22 hours’ talk time and is priced at just €49.

More than 30 Irish firms are attending the Mobile World Congress. This year’s event, which formally kicked off on Monday, will cover a wide range of areas, including 5G, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, disruptive technologies, drones, the internet of things, robotics, smart cities, and virtual and augmented reality.