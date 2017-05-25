Sony’s A1 OLED TV offers superb picture quality and size

Is your living room missing something? A massive TV perhaps? Sony’s latest TV, the A1 OLED TV, is impressive, not only in size but also in picture quality.

The TV has, quite frankly, a baffling list of acronyms and technologies included, from 4K, HDR and Android TV to the X1 Extreme processor, triluminos display and acoustic surface technology.

The last is probably the most interesting, because all the speakers are out of sight, and yet the sound quality from the A1 is still impressive.

The sound is generated by the screen itself, which Sony claims gives it “engaging” audio. There’s a subwoofer tucked away at the back of the TV too.

The downside? It will cost you – a lot. The A1 starts at €4,299 for the 55-inch version and goes up to 77 inches.

