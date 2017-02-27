Sony launches Xperia XZ Premium smartphone

Sony has become the latest mobile manufacturer to unveil a smartphone, with the new Xperia XZ Premium, which was launched at Mobile World Congress on Monday.

As the largest annual global gathering for the mobile industry got fully underway in Barcelona, Sony followed on the heels of rivals such as Huawei and LG in announcing the successor to the Xperia Z5 Premium, which launched in 2015.

The new flagship smartphone, which comes with a high-end 4K HDR display on its 5.5” screen. It also comes with super slow motion video capture.

The company also announced a new partnership with Amazon Prime for 4K HDR content for users.

The Xperia XZ Premium boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, making it one of the first smartphones capable of “Gigabit Class LTE”, offering download speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Xperia XZ Premium will be available in Luminous Chrome and Deepsea Black colours from April.

Mobile World Congress, which was established in 1987, drew nearly 101,000 visitors in 2016 with attendees from 204 countries representing more than 2,200 companies. The event organisers GSMA are expecting record attendees for this year’s event.

The gathering is usually a launch platform for the year’s hottest smartphones, tablets and other connected devices. Yesterday, Huawei, LG and Blackberry were among the mobile manufacturers showing off their latest products.

Nokia also made a welcome return with a new 3310, a much loved device that was the world’s most popular phone back in the year 2000.

The new model, which is being sold under license by the Finnish start-up HMD Global ,has bigger screens , 22 hours talk time and and is priced at just € 49.

More than 30 Irish firms are attending this year’s Mobile World Congress.

This year’s event, which formally kicked off on Monday will cover a wide range of areas including 5G, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, disruptive technologies, drones, the internet of things, robotics, smart cities and virtual reality/augmented reality