Sony A9 mirrorless camera will delight professionals

Sony A9 camera (€5,300)

In the market for a pricey new camera? Sony has just unveiled its new A9 camera, and it doesn’t come cheap. At €5,300, the mirrorless 24.2 megapixel camera might make hobbyists baulk, but then this is firmly aimed at the professional market. It offers continuous shooting at up to 20 frames per second, dual SD card slots and an ethernet port to transfer files. Sony is billing the camera as its most technologically advanced, with many of the advanced features down to the full-frame stacked C-MOS sensor that can process data about 20 times faster than previous full frame mirrorless cameras in Sony’s stable. It’s also got a silent electronic shutter, interchangeable lenses and different customisation options. You can get your hands on it from June. sony.ie