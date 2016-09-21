SoftwareONE to create 100 new jobs with €16m investment

Technology consultant SoftwareONE has announced a “major expansion” of its Irish operations, creating 100 new jobs in a move that will increase its workforce across Ireland tenfold over the next three years.

The expansion is part of a €16 million investment plan. Established in 1985 and globally headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareONE has over 30 years’ experience in software licensing with a local presence in over 80 countries.

The organisation has over 25,000 clients and 3,000 employees across the globe. It first entered Ireland in 2011, opening an office in Mahon, Co Cork, and is now expanding its Irish footprint with the opening of a new office in Blanchardstown, where the majority of the new positions will be based.

SoftwareONE has developed the PyraCloud Platform — a new innovative cloud platform which provides customers with choice, transparency and control of their digital transformation agendas and moves towards the cloud.

PyraCloud analyses existing on-premise software spend, helps extract technical and business transformation drivers, monitors consumption of cloud services and enables businesses to move to the cloud in a controlled and transparent way.

This has led SoftwareONE to invite applications for a wide variety of roles including technical positions such as senior scrum masters, full stack developers, front end developers, test engineers and user experience experts as well as professionals in HR, finance, sales and administration.

Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor said the company was at the “cutting edge” of cloud computing.

“We are all aware that cloud computing is a huge growth area and this company is at the cutting edge of this exciting development,” she said. “SoftwareONE’s expansion builds on our success in developing a thriving software sector in Ireland over recent years following our investment in developing appropriate skills.

“All jobs created have a positive knock on effect for the wider community. I wish Mike Gersten and the team every success into the future.”

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the move “once again endorses Ireland’s position as a thriving global tech hub”.

“Businesses that locate here can source excellent talent in a business-friendly English-speaking environment with a track record for investment, which is second to none,” h e said.

Recruitment for the new positions is now underway.