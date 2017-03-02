Snapchat owner lists in New York at ‘nosebleed’ valuation of $20bn

Snap, maker of the disappearing photo app Snapchat, is going public on Thursday at a valuation at least twice as expensive as Facebook, and four times more costly than Twitter.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company will start trading on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SNAP. After ringing the exchange’s opening bell, chief executive Evan Spiegel and co-founder Bobby Murphy headed to Goldman Sachs’s offices in lower Manhattan to await the first trade.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led Snap’s offering, and Goldman Sachs is also the stabilisation agent, tasked with ensuring the first day of trading goes smoothly.

The shares are indicated to open from $22 (€20.90) to $24 apiece, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Snap sold 200 million shares in its initial public offering at $17 each, according to a statement on Wednesday. At that price, it has a market value of about $20 billion, based on 1.16 billion shares outstanding after the IPO. That implies a multiple of about 21.4 times EMarketer’s estimate for Snap’s 2017 advertising sales.

Demand

It’s a “nosebleed” valuation, but “there’s a nosebleed’s worth of demand,” said David Kirkpatrick, chief executive of Techonomy Media.

Snap raised $3.4 billion in its IPO, pricing shares above the marketed range, in the biggest social-media IPO since Twitter more than three years ago. It’s also the first tech company to list in the US this year.

“There is a huge amount of people who really just want to get in on the hot new thing, who see this as the first opportunity of its type in a number of years,” Mr Kirkpatrick said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. Still, “they’ve got some serious work to do to actually make a real business that makes profits.”

The company also needs to convince investors to put their complete trust in its management: it is listing non-voting shares, the first company to do so in the US, according to its deal filing. That means stockholders will have no sway over matters such as director nominations and executive compensation, and they won’t be able to bring matters before the annual meeting. Co-founders and majority holders Mr Spiegel and Mr Murphy will be responsible for the decisions that lead to Snap’s success - or on the hook for its mistakes.

The trading debut may benefit from good timing: US equities set records Wednesday on the heaviest trading volume so far this year. The S&P 500 Index jumped 1.4 per cent to a record 2,395.96 in New York, the biggest single-day advance since the election. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 303 points to 21,115.

