Smart wifi plug gives you the power to control the power

TP Link’s Smart Wifi Plug

€34.90

Wifi plugs: a much-needed convenience or an unnecessary money-making racket? For me, they fall under the heading of convenience. Not only do they allow you to control your appliances from outside the house, but at Christmas, it means no longer crawling around under the Christmas tree to make sure that your tree lights are unplugged.

TP Link’s Smart Wifi Plug not only allows you to control the power from your smartphone through its Kasa app, but also allows you to keep an eye on just how much energy you are using thanks to a built-in monitor.

If you are feeling really lazy, you can also set up schedules that will turn your appliances or lights on and off at different times of the day, so you don’t even have to bother opening the app. All this is dependent on your home having a half-decent internet connection, though.

