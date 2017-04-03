SL Controls to create 40 jobs in Ireland within 18 months

Software integration firm SL Controls is to create 40 jobs in Ireland over the next 18 months as it continues its expansion.

The firm, which has offices in Sligo, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Birmingham, said the new full-time jobs would be based in its Irish offices, and bring its workforce to 104.

SL Controls has already begun recruiting for the roles, which are for specialist engineers in validation, control systems, quality, computer science, vision and field engineers, and expects to fill the jobs within 12 to 18 months. The jobs will help expand SL Controls’ serialisation, automation, validation and equipment data business across Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.

The latest round of recruitment follows a 30 per cent expansion in the company’s staff numbers last year.

The company said a clampdown on counterfeit drugs was one of the factors driving the expansion, along with the securing of major global clients and new software products,.

“Our business has doubled in size over the last few years so these new full-time jobs will allow us to expand our regional offices with more specialist software engineers based directly in these areas,” said Keith Moran, SL Controls managing director. “ This significant boost to our work force will allow us to grow further into Europe, the US and other markets as well as continue to support our existing clients.”

The company is also seeing further benefit from increased regulations around pharmaceutical serialisation, which is the track and trace of prescription drugs and healthcare products from production to the consumer.

“The serialisation side of our business is one of our business units that is rapidly expanding due to the regulation deadlines that are looming across Europe and the US. It is boosting our business outside of Ireland, which is, in part, why we require the new staff,” said Mr Moran.