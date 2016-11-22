Shimmer signs €3.5m deal with Indian firm on new ECG monitor

Wearable sensor firm Shimmer has signed a €3.5 million partnership with India-based Essen Electronic Systems to produce a new ECG monitor.

The deal, which will create a new company, EsMedTek, will also create 15 jobs.

The monitor, Heartwear, will allow doctors to monitor a patient’s ECG from a remote location, eliminating the need to travel to a clinic.

The announcement was made as part of the Enterprise Ireland trade mission to India.

“Essen is a great partner to work with on this new venture in India; they are technologically savvy and have deep market knowledge,” said Shimmer chief executive Paddy White. “We look forward to fostering a truly deep relationship with them through ESMedTek, and introducing further Shimmer wearable technologies to the rapidly developing remote patient monitoring ecosystem in India, and bring the doctor into the home with our technologies.”