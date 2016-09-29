Shaw Academy appoints ex-Udemy exec David Arnold as finance chief

Irish ed tech company Shaw Academy has appointed former Udemy executive David Arnold as chief financial officer.

Mr Arnold, who has also worked for JP Morgan, Visa, Boku, Deloitte and KPMG in the past, will be based at the company’s global headquarters in Dublin. He will manage all financial activities of the business.

Shaw Academy develops live online educational courses. It has offices in the UK, USA, Germany and India, employing more than 20 people and teaching 400,000 new students globally every month. It employs 100 people in Dublin.