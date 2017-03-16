Senstone: Ready to record when you are

Are you that important that you need to have a recording device on you at all times, ready to spring into action the moment you feel the urge to note down something important?

Then Senstone, which bills itself as the intelligent wearable voice recorder, is for you. The wearable device can be activated at a single touch, recording your notes in no time at all. It has a few extra features that make it more convenient than your average smartphone app too: text to speech, it’s standalone but can connect to your smartphone, and can take dictation in several different languages, from Arabic to Ukrainian. You can even wear it while you sleep, if you’re the type of person who likes to record your dreams as soon as you wake.

kickstarter.com